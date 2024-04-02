Reba McEntire Must Choose Between Two Heroes In ‘The Voice’ Music March Madness

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton may not keep in touch, but the two Queens of Country are forever connected. The two met in 1977 during Reba’s first performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Since then, Dolly, 78, has been “like a big sister” to the “Fancy” singer, 69. In recent years, the pair even collaborated on a renewed version of Reba’s 1993 hit “Does He Love You.” So when The Voice coaches filled out their brackets for Music March Madness, the Reba star’s top choice was clear.

Reba McEntire Must Choose Between Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton

Along with fellow The Voice coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay, Reba made several choices between two of music’s biggest names to fill out her bracket. The “Turn On the Radio” singer stayed true to her country roots, and at the end, only Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton remained.

It was a tough call for Reba, who referred to both Dolly and Cash as her “hero” at various points of the video. Ultimately, the GRAMMY winner felt she was honoring the late Man in Black’s wishes with her decision. “I think even Johnny would say, ‘Reba, go with Dolly,'” she said. “So I’m going with Dolly. Congratulations, Dolly. You win!”

Stevie Wonder, Freddie Mercury And Beyoncé Also Took the Crown

Stevie Wonder came out on top for both John Legend and Chance. Legend called Wonder “one of my biggest influences.” “I’ve even sung with the guy a few times,” he said. The EGOT winner chose the funk icon over Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin — but it wasn’t easy.

Wonder topped Whitney Houston in Chance’s bracket. “I gotta go with my gut on this,” the Chicago rapper said. “He’s our greatest living artist.”

Coaching duo Dan + Shay had a hard time choosing between Queen Bey and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. “It’s both. They’re joining as a duo,” joked Shay Mooney, 32.

The country-pop twosome must reach a unanimous decision on The Voice. Those rules didn’t apply here. Dan Smyers chose Beyoncé, while Shay went with Mercury. “Everybody wins,” Smyers said.

