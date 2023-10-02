Lauryn Hill Adds 10 More Dates to ‘Miseducation’ Anniversary Tour

Early last month, Lauryn Hill hit the road for tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her fan-favorite studio album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. However, after her first couple of shows, it became apparent that the demand for tickets was not equal to the amount of opportunities fans had to see Hill perform, with seven different shows selling out at a rapid pace. So, the now-48-year-old decided to expand the tour.

On Monday morning (October 2), Hill announced that she’d be adding 10 more shows to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour. Joined by her legendary group The Fugees, who will be with her for all the North American shows, Hill will now be making stops in San Francisco, Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, Miami, and more.

“I’ve almost felt compelled to carry a torch or to keep a light shining regarding the continual performance of the Miseducation album,” Hill said in a press release Monday. “I believe there’s been a reason for that—and the Fugees coming back together for performances too feels like unfinished business we’re destined to handle… Both the Miseducation and the Fugees’ material challenged and expanded convention, by paying homage to the past, while richly embracing the present, and emblazoning the trail for the future. We represent not just ourselves but our influences and our peers who took art, culture and inspiration very seriously—who reshaped the landscape for ourselves and for those who would follow after us. I’m grateful to be able to celebrate this classic material and re-present it to an audience in this time.”

At first, when Hill revealed the tour and the Fugees’ involvement this summer, group member Pras Michel said he was not made aware of the tour until it was publicly announced. But, now that he’s been looped in and caught up to speed, he seems thrilled about the opportunity.

“Reuniting with Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean for the Miseducation Tour is a full circle moment,” Michel said via press release. “Lauryn’s profound lyricism and mastery of hip-hop, reggae, and soul created an undeniable masterpiece with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Combined with our groundbreaking album The Score, this body of work shaped the soundtrack of a generation. It represented a renaissance of culture, politics, and spirituality in hip-hop. I’m honored to reunite on stage and pay tribute to Lauryn’s immense talent and timeless music. I look forward to celebrating with fans worldwide who have supported us for over 25 years. This tour is about the power of music to leave an indelible impact.”

Tickets for new dates go on sale at 10 a.m. local time this Friday (October 6) and can be found HERE. Check out all the remaining shows on the tour below.



10/3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/5 – Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/7 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

11/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena NEWLY ADDED

11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center NEWLY ADDED

11/21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena NEWLY ADDED

11/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center NEWLY ADDED

11/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena NEWLY ADDED

11/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena NEWLY ADDED

12/1 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Arena NEWLY ADDED

12/8 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena NEWLY ADDED

12/10 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center NEWLY ADDED

12/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden NEWLY ADDED

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images