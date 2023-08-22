Lauryn Hill Reveals ‘Miseducation’ Anniversary Tour with The Fugees

This upcoming Friday (August 25) is the 25-year anniversary of Lauryn Hill‘s debut studio album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which is regarded as one of the most influential albums in hip-hop history. To celebrate this, Hill is embarking on a 17-date worldwide tour starting on September 8 in Minneapolis and ending on November 9 in Seattle.

Tickets for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with multiple pre-sale opportunities being available throughout the week.

Coming into the tour, Hill not only performed a one-night special concert earlier this year in Virginia, but she has also taken part in multiple festivals in 2023, such as Roots Picnic, Essence Festival, and even the Hip-Hop 50 Live show on August 11 in Yankee Stadium. With each new public appearance she makes, it’s clear Hill wants to make the 25th year of Miseducation a special one.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” Hill wrote in a statement accompanying the tour’s announcement. “I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me.

“I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past,” Hill continued. “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.”

On top of her exciting trips to New York, Australia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more on tour, Hill plans to be joined by her fellow Fugees bandmates at every North American date (excluding Minneapolis and her two festival sets at Global Citizen and Promiseland). This comes just months after Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel recently reunited on stage at Hill’s aforementioned Roots Picnic set in June, one of the few times Fugees has performed together for a crowd in recent years.

Currently, Michel is awaiting sentencing in his widely-publicized federal court case, where he was found guilty of 10 counts relating to international conspiracy in April. However, now slated to join Hill and Jean for 11 shows this fall, it doesn’t seem like Michel’s legal proceedings will get in the way of celebrating a quarter-century of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which won Hill five awards at the 1999 Grammys.

Check out all of Lauryn Hill’s upcoming tour dates below.

9/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

9/23 – New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival

10/1 – Gold Coast, AUS @ Promiseland Festival

10/3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

10/5 – Sydney, AUS @ Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

10/7 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Festival

10/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (with Fugees)

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays (with Fugees)

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

10/26 – Toronto, ON – Scotia (with Fugees)

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (with Fugees)

10/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

11/2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena (with Fugees)

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (with Fugees)

11/7 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

11/9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)

