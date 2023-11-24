Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting a Woman in New Lawsuit

For the second time in several weeks, Sean “Diddy” Combs found himself at the center of controversy when yet another civil suit accused the record producer of sexual assault. According to the lawsuit filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act, the rapper not only supposedly sexually assaulted the victim but also recorded the act, causing the victim to be a subject of “revenge porn”.

Seeking both damages and a trial, Joi Dickerson-Neal recalled her interaction with Combs, which happened in 1991 while she was a student at Syracuse University. The suit claims that Dickerson “reluctantly” agreed to have dinner with Combs and to accompany him around the city. Home for the holidays, Dickerson noted while at dinner, she left her drink unattended as she went to visit the bathroom. Once she returned and finished her meal, the plaintiffs suggested the rapper pressured her into taking a hit from a “joint” when in a car together. From that point, she noted her “memory is incomplete.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Supposedly Filmed The Incident

The lawsuit continued to detail what happened after the car ride, suggesting, “Driving first to a music studio where she could not get out of the car, Combs proceeded to a place he was staying to sexually assault her.” The suit added that due to drugs the “Plaintiff lacked the physical ability or mental capacity to fend Combs off.”

After the alleged sexual assault, Dickerson found out from a friend that Combs filmed it. Obviously upset over the news, she asked how many people knew or saw the video. The friend replied, “everyone”.

Although the incident happened back in 1991, Dickerson admitted to filing numerous police reports in both New York and New Jersey. Discussing the assault with a number of prosecutors, wanting to press charges against Combs, the victim learned her allegations needed collaborating. Besides dealing with the trauma, the lawsuit revealed witnesses struggled to come forward out of fear that “Combs would retaliate against them and that they would lose future business and music opportunities if they made a statement.”

As Combs continued to gain fame in the music industry, Dickerson decided to step away from the industry due to “emotional pain”.

A spokesperson for Combs defended the rapper, stating the accusations were “made up and not credible.” They added, “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist.”

Other Lawsuits

Already mentioned above, Combs faced another lawsuit just a few weeks prior when his former girlfriend, Cassandra Ventura claimed the rapper spent years abusing, raping, and trafficking her. One day after the filing, the former couple resolved the suit with Combs’ attorney Ben Brafman writing in a statement, “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

