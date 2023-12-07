“Enough Is Enough”: Sean “Diddy” Combs Refutes Sexual Assault Claims in Social Media Post

Throughout the 1990s, Sean Love Combs, who goes by Puff Daddy or P. Diddy, transformed from being just a rapper to a record producer, executive, and even actor. At one time, the artist worked as a talent director before deciding to go into business for himself under Bad Boy Records. He helped discover artists like Mary J. Blige and Usher. While holding three Grammy Awards, the music icon found himself in a great deal of trouble over the last few weeks with allegations of sexual assault and rape hurled at him. And it seems the allegations continue to mount with a new victim stepping forward.

“Enough Is Enough”

On Wednesday, Combs learned about a new lawsuit against him. According to the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous at this time, she was just 17 years old when she met the rapper in 2003. Recalling her story, she said after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, Combs and the former president at Bad Boy Entertainment, Harve Pierre, raped her. The person also noted that a third person took part in the assault but no name has been released yet.

While more and more accusations come out, Combs decided to break his silence on the matter. He shared a message on Instagram reading, “Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”

Accusing the women of wanting a paycheck, Combs called the accusations “sickening.” He continued that the “allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” The post received over 100,000 likes.

Combs Settles With Ex

Although many of the women wanted to remain anonymous, on November 16, Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassandra Ventura, stepped forward with her own lawsuit. In it, she accused the rapper of domestic violence, rape, and even sex trafficking. Although a bombshell at the time, just one day later the former couple surprisingly reached an agreement.

While releasing a statement about the decision, Ventura admitted she “decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.”

(Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)