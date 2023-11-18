R&B Singer Cassie and Sean “Diddy” Combs “Amicably” Settle Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

R&B singer/actress Cassie and hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs said late Friday (November 17) they had reached an out-of-court settlement in a lawsuit Cassie (born Cassandra Ventura) filed the day before in New York federal court. The suit accused the hip-hop mogul of rape, abuse, sex trafficking, and other vile acts.

Videos by American Songwriter

Both Ventura and Combs released brief, vague statements about the settlement. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Combs released a similar statement. “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” he said.

Ventura’s legal team also released a statement, according to ABC News. “This evening, Ms. Ventura and Mr. Combs resolved the claims that she filed against him yesterday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to their mutual satisfaction,” they stated.

Additionally, Douglas Wigdor, a member of Ventura’s legal team made a more personal statement. “I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so.”

[RELATED: R&B Singer Cassie Accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs of Rape and Abuse]

Ventura’s lawsuit painted Combs as an abusive and sadistic rapist. In part, it alleged that he beat her on several occasions. Additionally, the suit alleged Combs forced Ventura to have sex with male prostitutes while he recorded the coerced act and pleasured himself. The suit also alleged that Combs forced his way into Ventura’s home in 2018 to beat and rape her. The physical and sexual abuse lasted for more than a decade, the suit alleged.

Combs’ lawyer, Ben Brafman, denied all of the suit’s claims. He called them “offensive and outrageous.” Additionally, the lawyer opined that this lawsuit was a last-minute cash grab by Ventura. Brafman alleged Ventura threatened to write a “damaging book” about Combs if he didn’t pay her $30 million. He further alleged that the suit came only after the mogul refused to pay for Ventura’s silence.

Wigdor, on the other hand, claimed Combs attempted to pay Ventura to keep her from filing the suit. “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” he alleged.

Details of the settlement were not disclosed.

Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs