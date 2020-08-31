Disney movies have their fair share of memorable songs and now Fender Play have partnered with the film giant to offer guitar and ukulele lessons for a handful of Disney Music classics.

The initial run of songs in the #DisneyMusicSummerCamp includes the following:

Let It Go (Frozen) **Guitar & Uke

The Bare Necessities (The Jungle Book) **Guitar & Uke

Beauty and the Beast (Beauty and the Beast) **Guitar

How Far I’ll Go (Moana) **Guitar

Try Everything (Zootopia) **Guitar & Uke

Lava (Disney Pixar’s Lava) **Guitar & Uke

Rainbow Connection (The Muppet Movie) **Uke

The Fender Play app walks students of all ages through the basics of learning the song, chords you’ll need, strumming techniques and playing arpeggios.

If you’re thinking this is easy stuff and below your skill level, think again. Some of these classic Disney songs from Lin Manuel-Miranda, Paul Williams and Alan Menken have creative and complex chord changes which will give you deep insight and appreciation into the creative process of the composers.