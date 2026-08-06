“Unforeseen Personnel Matters” Force ZZ Top to Abruptly Cancel Hollywood Bowl Concert With Cheap Trick

On Wednesday, August 5, ZZ Top planned to take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl for a special performance. With hits like “La Grange,” “Tush,” and “Cheap Sunglasses,” fans rushed to get a ticket. Combining the historic band with the historic venue was sure to be a memorable night. But sadly, it never happened. Instead, ZZ Top announced they needed to cancel the concert. Leaving fans confused, the band considered it “unforeseen.”

Sharing the announcement the day the concert was scheduled to take place, ZZ Top explained in a statement, “ZZ Top management has just announced that the band’s concert with Cheap Trick at the Hollywood Bowl slated for today, August 5, has been canceled. The ZZ Top tour has unforeseen personnel matters that have forced the band to cancel its appearance at the Los Angeles landmark.”

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Adding his voice to the statement, frontman Billy Gibbons thanked fans for their patience and support. “Insurmountable obstacles require canceling our Hollywood Bowl performance. Friends, fans and followers of ZZ Top are the best in the business and the band is counting on everyone to bear with us for this brief interruption.”

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Fans Rally Behind ZZ Top After Sudden Cancellation

Looking at ZZ Top’s schedule, the band was celebrating The Big One tour. With the canceled show, their band’s next appearance was scheduled for Friday, August 7, in Fresno. From there, ZZ Top would travel to states like Ohio, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and several others before ending in October.

As for fans, they expressed their frustrations over the sudden cancellation while others offered support. “Our rock stars are getting older. Hoping they’re okay.” Another person worried about future concerts. “Hope everything is gonna be ok soon.”

For now, the band has not shared any additional details about the “personnel matters” behind the decision or the rest of the tour. But after decades in the spotlight, the band has built a loyal following that quickly rallied behind them.

Whether the interruption lasts one show or longer remains to be seen. Until then, fans could only hope ZZ Top’s next tour stop would go off without a hitch.

(Photo by Mariano Regidor/Getty Images)