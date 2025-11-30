Liam Gallagher Says He’s Quitting Alcohol Again After Breaking Sobriety During Oasis Reunion Tour

Liam Gallagher is recommitting to his sobriety. Following Oasis’ last show on their reunion tour, Gallagher revealed on X that he’s decided to quit alcohol once again.

Videos by American Songwriter

Gallagher’s relationship with alcohol has long been a topic of conversation for the singer. Back in 2017, he told The Guardian that he’d “rein it in on the drugs and drink” if he got a life re-do.

Then, in March, Gallagher tweeted that he’s “not interested in the booze at the moment I’ve had enough.”

He reiterated as much earlier this month, when he revealed he quit imbibing ahead of his and brother Noel Gallagher’s reunion tour.

“Oasis saved my life it’s about time I sorted my nappa [head] out,” Gallagher tweeted. “I know how much this means to people so stopping drinking and smoking and snorting Gary baldies are sacrifices that needed to be made.”

That changed at the end of the tour, though. Gallagher wrote on X that, in honor of the end of the tour, he’d “be having a few” to celebrate.

After the fact, Gallagher confirmed that he went through on his plan. He admitted on X that he “had a few beers.”

“I had 5 lagers and got my head down I couldn’t be arsed,” he wrote.

Those beers didn’t get Gallagher back into alcohol, though.

“[I] wasn’t feeling it,” he added. “I’m back on the righteous path free from temptation.”

In another tweet, Gallagher noted that he’s “enjoying being sober.”

What to Know About Oasis’ Reunion Tour

The Gallaghers kicked off their long-awaited reunion tour in Cardiff, Wales, on July 4. Oasis traveled across the world, before wrapping their tour in São Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 23.

“To all OASIS fans around the world young middle aged old as f**k THANKYOU from the bottom of my heart,” Gallagher tweeted after the tour’s final show. “You absolutely LICKED IT UP TO RAS forever grateful for your ENERGY and BIBLICAL vibes without you were just a good band with you were the BEST BAND ON THE F**KING PLANET LG x.”

As for what’s next for the band, they revealed on Instagram that there “will now be a pause for a period of reflection.”

Photo by Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images