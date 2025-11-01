Liam Gallagher Unloads on Oasis Concertgoer Who Launched Flare at Melbourne Show: “You Will Get Yours Trust Me”

Oasis fans likely never thought they’d see the day when brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher took the same stage once again. That changed 16 years after their acrimonious (and abrupt) 2009 split, when the Britpop legends embarked on their Live ’25 reunion tour in July. Unsurprisingly, things have gotten a bit wild from time to time. For example, Liam Gallagher can no longer toss his instruments into the crowd following a chaotic incident at London’s Wembley Stadium. Now, the “Wonderwall” singer has taken to social media to berate a fan who apparently launched a flare at the band’s Oct. 31 gig in Australia.

Liam Gallagher Launches Online Tirade Against Oasis Concertgoer

“To the massive C— who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne,” began Liam Gallagher, 53, in a post to X/Twitter. “you are 1 seriously f—ed up individual and you will get yours trust me.”

To the massive CUNT who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously fucked up individual and you will get yours trust me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 31, 2025

Agreeing that this was “definitely a cu*t move,” one fan shared video footage of the incident that Liam was referencing. Below, you can see two flares go off and land among the floor section of Melbourne’s sold-out Marvel Stadium as Oasis performs their closing song, “Champagne Supernova.”

Definitely a Cu*t move pic.twitter.com/Hjgd211bng — John Luke (@yesknow) October 31, 2025

A Melbourne woman named Virginia told Aussie outlet news.com.au that she and her family left the concert early after seeing the flashes. I was there with my 13 year-old daughter,” she said. “So once that went off, I thought it was bad and thought we’ll just leave before the end of the song and try and get outside.”

Virginia added that the incident did not go unnoticed by the Gallagher brothers. “My husband thought Noel Gallagher looked worried,” she said. “And then Liam like waggled his finger and went ‘naughty, naughty.’

“It was so packed, so packed in there,” she continued. “If you’re at the footy or the cricket there’s a bit more space to move around, but there… I hope people are okay.”

It is unclear if the incident caused any injuries, according to news.com.au.

Featured image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images