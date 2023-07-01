Lil Uzi Vert Set to End Hip-Hop’s No. 1 Drought, Already Planning Next Album

As of Saturday morning (July 1), 25 of the 26 songs on Lil Uzi Vert’s new album Pink Tape, which was released on Friday, are scattered throughout Apple Music’s Global Top 100 chart, with the LP’s first three songs on its track list claiming Nos. 1-3. Additionally, according to Chart Data, the project is expected to be the first hip-hop album of the year to land at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, ending a slump that had not been replicated in over 30 years.

But, while Uzi basks in the dominant success of their third studio album, the Philadelphia emcee already has their sights set on their fourth. During a video game livestream on Friday, Uzi was asked if there was going to be a deluxe version of Pink Tape released. In response, they insisted that they would rather just drop an entirely new album instead.

“Nah, I’m gonna drop a-whole-nother album,” they replied.

Lil Uzi Vert says they will be dropping a whole new album instead of Pink Tape deluxe 😯pic.twitter.com/IBmocDG7F6 — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) July 1, 2023

This would follow a similar tactic Uzi employed in March 2020 when they put out their sophomore album Eternal Atake. Just a week after the initial release of Eternal Atake, which went No. 1, Uzi would release the album’s deluxe edition. But, instead of it just being a handful of songs, this deluxe would represent another album’s worth of music, as he dubbed it Eternal Atake (Deluxe): Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2, a sequel of his 2017 debut album Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World. The second rendition would consist of 14 new songs with guest appearances from Young Thug, Gunna, Chief Keef, Lil Durk, and more.

Since the release of Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2, Uzi has not only made a collaborative album with Future titled Pluto x Baby Pluto (2020), but they also released their solo mixtape Red & White in July 2022, which was a 9-song precursor to Pink Tape. Even with these projects though, we can still assume that Uzi’s vault of unreleased songs is pretty expansive since they already have another full-length project prepped for release following the arrival of Friday’s 26-song effort.

