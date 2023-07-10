Lil Uzi Vert Hints at Joint Album with Young Thug after ‘Pink Tape’ Hits No. 1

It’s officially official. On Monday (July 10), Billboard confirmed that Lil Uzi Vert’s new album Pink Tape found its way atop the Billboard 200 chart this week, selling 167,000 equivalent units in its first week. As Uzi’s third studio album, it completes a trifecta for the Philly rapper, as their first three studio albums have all hit No. 1. However, instead of fully basking in this incredible milestone, Uzi is focused on what’s next for them.

Videos by American Songwriter

The day before Billboard‘s announcement, Uzi took to Instagram to tease an upcoming collaborative mixtape with Young Thug. Dubbing it Barter 16, the tape’s title not only plays off Thug’s beloved 2015 Barter 6 project but also tributes to Uzi’s 1600 block of Philadelphia where they grew up, which they have referenced on previous songs like “Money Mitch” (2016) and “Dark Queen” (2017).

“Sitting here thinking (about) how I went #1 on (an) experimental tape,” Uzi wrote on their Instagram story Sunday. “My apologies, Barter 16 mixtape on the way. Free slime.”

Using the Thug’s nickname Slime, Uzi appears to stand in solidarity with Thug, as the Atlanta rapper is currently awaiting trial in his and his record label Young Stoner Life’s federal racketeering case. Along with posting the story, Uzi also added the phrase “Barter 16 BSoon” to their Instagram bio.

Barter 16 the Mixtape then Luv Is Rage 3 the album⁉️ pic.twitter.com/KFNGvvKe69 — 🛸 (@vaultofuzi) July 10, 2023

Barter 16‘s news comes just a few days after Uzi first revealed Luv is Rage 3, a mixtape they plan to release soon to follow up Pink Tape. As part of their Luv is Rage mixtape series that they have not added to since 2017, Luv is Rage 3 is now expected to come out within the next few months, according to Uzi.

“That’s coming in not too long,” the Philly emcee said over the weekend after a festival performance. “I know I usually lie, but a couple months.”

Lil Uzi Vert confirms ‘Luv Is Rage 3’ is only “a couple months” away 🔥🦇 pic.twitter.com/cCcGOYmrze — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 8, 2023

In the midst of making plans for these subsequent mixtapes, Uzi also announced their Pink Tape Tour on Friday (July 7), which will include 17 dates this fall. So, after not releasing a studio album for over three years, it’s clear that Uzi is ready for a hyperactive second half of 2023.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban