Lil Uzi Vert Discusses Decision to Adopt They/Them Pronouns

Lil Uzi Vert joined Paramore on stage at their Madison Square Garden show to sing their hit “Misery Business.” The fun-filled performance came just after the release of Lil Uzi Vert’s latest cover story with German culture magazine 032c, where they divulged crucial information about their upcoming album and their recent personal matters.

Although 032c‘s 43rd issue mostly gained attention because of the makeup Uzi wore for the photo shoot, which featured messy red lipstick and a white upside-down cross on their forehead, the contents of their conversation stuck out just as much. First, Uzi discussed why they decided to change their pronouns from he/him to they/them.

Last July, the rapper edited their Instagram page to display that their pronouns were now they/them, although they never offered an explanation as to why. This decision follows other famous musicians such as Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Kehlani, and Janelle Monae, who all have used or still use they/them pronouns. Finally, for 032c, Uzi touched on why they never hesitated to make this switch.

“No, I never hesitated,” Uzi said. “But I did take my time to learn as much as I could about this before I was able to proceed. Taking the time to figure out who you are is a big part of what it means to be alive. Once you figure out whether you’re here with it, there with it, or both, you’re not alone anymore.”

Additionally, the 27-year-old explained why they did not feel a decision like this is a brave one for a celebrity.

“No, because bravery has only a ten percent chance of living,” they said. “I’m not brave at all. I just think a good product (is) a good product. Think about fashion: gay and trans designers are some of the biggest talents out there, and gangster-ass guys wear their stuff without a thought. What you make is what matters, not how you identify.”

Furthermore, Uzi revealed that they recently did a stint in rehab for mental health purposes. They insisted that this period of time was productive for them.

“I spent seven months in rehab,” they said. “The first month and a half were hard, but after that, it was easy, because the people there became my family. They showed me so many different outlets and ways to cope with life. We did a lot of group talks, a lot of writing on whiteboards. I was so sure that it wasn’t going to work, but surprisingly it’s pretty effective.”

Currently, Uzi is working on their third studio album, The Pink Tape, which they have been crafting for three years. After they explained in March that the LP is in its final stages, they spoke to 032c about how the project should be releasing sometime this summer, and how the music they have been making for it will be polarizing for fans.

“I’m more experimental now. And more open,” Uzi said. “My whole thing has always been about not letting people really know me—just enough to where they can’t judge me but can still like my music. This time around, there are going to be a lot of judgmental thoughts.”

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images