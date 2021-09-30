Limp Bizkit Releases New Track, “Dad Vibes”

It can be hard to admit, but Limp Bizkit had hits. “Rollin’,” “Break Stuff,” “My Way” and “Nookie” are jams. Well, the late ‘90s rap-rock hybrid, who made the red New York Yankee hat famous, has released a new track, “Dad Vibes,” that harkens back to their catchy cadre of cuts.

Watch the lyric video here.

Fronted by Fred Durst, who wore a dad-like get-up at the band’s recent performance at Lollapalooza (see below), is doubling down on those vibes. He is 51 years old, after all, and a father.

Durst, who has been involved in seemingly controversy after controversy, may be trading all that in for some comfy jeans and a newspaper. Who knows? But the band has announced plans for a new record, despite some hiccups, NME reports, with singles as preludes.

“New songs will begin to leak, one after the other in rapid succession, very soon,” the band wrote on their Instagram story. “Soon thereafter a new album will be released.”