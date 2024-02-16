Gwen Stefani Flaunts Blake Shelton’s Dazzling Last-Minute Valentine’s Gift, Performs Romantic Husband-Wife Duet

Blake Shelton had a few interesting Valentine’s Day gifts for Gwen Stefani this year, as he did some last-minute shopping on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The couple also appeared on the show to perform their recent duet “Purple Irises,” while Stefani spoke about No Doubt and revealed Shelton’s actual Valentine’s Day gift.

On Wednesday (February 14), Kimmel presented footage of Blake Shelton perusing a Hollywoodland Experience souvenir shop for gifts for his wife, Gwen Stefani. He picked up a coffee mug, Bob Ross playing cards, and a mini license plate which said “Greg.” He also grabbed a small “World’s Greatest Musician” trophy for himself.

Kimmel jokingly shamed Shelton for his gifts in front of his wife, saying, “I didn’t know you were a good shopper.” When Shelton offered to go through more items, Kimmel quickly replied, “I think we’re good!” Stefani then revealed her real Valentine’s Day gift from her husband—a huge emerald ring haloed in diamonds.

“Usually, I get like amazing flowers, that I love, love, love,” Stefani gushed about her gift, sharing that she received the surprise early. “But this was just a, ‘Here you go!’”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Perform “Purple Irises” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

The couple performed their new duet for the audience on Kimmel, giving a heartfelt performance of the romantic song. According to Stefani, “Purple Irises” was originally a solo song, but she brought Shelton in after he dropped hints at wanting to be involved on the project.

Stefani also revealed details about the No Doubt reunion at Coachella this year, admitting that she doesn’t really remember the lyrics to all their songs.

“I don’t remember them, no. Not at all. I think I’m going to have to learn like eight or nine,” she admitted. She then revealed that while there are plans to play No Doubt’s biggest hits, she also wants to perform the first song she ever wrote, titled “Different People.”

On reuniting with her bandmates, Stefani said, “It’s going to be amazing. I’m so excited and I think what is going to be hilarious is I know what’s going to happen. I’m going to get on stage and look around and just start cracking up. It’s just going to be like riding a bike. We’re going to be like, ‘What are we doing? We’re in the future right now.’”

Featured Image via YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live!