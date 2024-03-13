Miranda Lambert Introduces Fans to the Newest & “Coolest” Member of Her Family

Miranda Lambert has added a new member to her family or should we say “farmily.” The singer took to social media to introduce fans to her new horse, and it’s cool literally.

Lambert’s new horse is named Cool. Taking to Instagram, she introduced fans to her new farm animal. She also explained that she picked up a new hobby in the process as well.

She wrote, “Y’all please welcome the newest member of our farmily. This is “Cool”. He is one of the sweetest horses I’ve ever met. He does it all with grace and patience and has already taught me so much. In the last few months I’ve picked up the hobby of mounted shooting and in the process I’ve made some amazing new friends including this handsome fella.”

Lambert continued, “He came at the perfect time in my life when I needed a challenge and to try something new. I turned 40 in November and I’m ready for a decade of pushing myself to be better and bolder both personally and professionally. This feels like the perfect beginning to that journey. Thanks to my great friend @kenda_lenseigne for this match made in cowgirl heaven. Mark and Karen Plumlee loved this horse so much and are kind enough to trust me with him for his next adventures . Y’all get ready it’s gettin country and western around here!”

Miranda Lambert Talks Horses

In an interview with Horse Illustrated, Lambert revealed that her horses are never far from her mind. She said that she likes to spend time horse riding as a way to unwind after being busy on the road for months at a time.

She said, “I’m on the road a lot, but when I’m home on my ranch in Oklahoma, I try to make time to get out and ride. I always look forward to a few days at home when I can ride–it helps me recharge. When I’m traveling, I have family to look over all of my animals.”

It’s also helped her with her music as well. She said, “When I’m riding, it clears my head and I’m able to write better music. I love being outside. It’s always good to get away from the computer and cell phone and just enjoy being with my horses.”

Coll will join Lambert’s other horses. The singer also has a number of other animals on her ranch as well.

I have three horses on my farm in Oklahoma. Playboy is 10, Zeus Troubadour is 18 and Baldy is 9. I’ve also adopted a number of dogs, including Delilah, who I got at the Humane Society of East Texas; Delta Dawn, who I found at a Sonic restaurant; and Waylon and Jessie, who my mom and I found abandoned on the side of the road. I have a few cats, two donkeys, two pigs, miniature horses, chickens … the menagerie is always growing. By the time this prints, I will likely have adopted something else!

[Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]

