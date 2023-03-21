Offset Previews New Song with Posthumous Takeoff Verse

In the aftermath of the passing of fellow Migos member and cousin Takeoff, Offset has had to recalibrate his plans.

Throughout 2022, the now-solo Atlanta artist was working towards his currently untitled sophomore studio album. But, when Takeoff passed in November, he rightfully took time to grieve and settle back into reality.

Now, after some time away, it appears that the 31-year-old has gotten back on his horse and is ready to ride again. On Monday (March 20), Offset posted an Instagram story listening to an unreleased song including Takeoff and Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo. Check out the preview below.

Offset previewing music with Takeoff & Icewear Vezzo 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/tyZUOsH57D — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) March 21, 2023

In the nearly minute-long clip, back-and-forth verses from the late Takeoff and Vezzo display an incredible amount of chemistry. Vezzo, who is signed to Migos’ former label Quality Control, matches the energy and quality of the posthumous Takeoff verse.

In the video, however, it was not made clear if Offset was also on the song with the tandem. So for now, the untitled track could either be an upcoming Offset solo song featuring Takeoff and Vezzo, or a solo Takeoff cut that would be released posthumously. If it were to belong to Offset, though, it would surely land on his impending solo tape.

Along with this IG snippet, Offset took to Twitter on Monday to decree that he is in “album mode.” Returning to prepping his LP, Offset may include 2022 singles like “54321” produced by Baby Keem and “CODE” with Moneybagg Yo on the track list.

Amid this potential upcoming collaboration between Offset and Takeoff, third Migos member Quavo is still at odds with his once-best friend. Before Takeoff’s passing, he and Quavo had split from Offset to craft a duo album titled Only Built For Infinity Links, practically punctuating the death of Migos. Although it never officially came out why the trio separated, Quavo and Takeoff asserted around the time that “sometimes shit don’t work out.”

After Takeoff’s passing, Offset and Quavo still could not seem to get along. On top of a reported scuffle between the two at the Grammys in early February, before Quavo performed his Takeoff tribute, Quavo’s “Greatness” single from late February sees him shoot down any possibility of a reunion with Offset.

Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherfuckin’ flow, n***a, Take’ did that

So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n***a, it can’t come back

So, while fans should not expect Migos to return any time soon or for Quavo and Offset to settle their differences, they can certainly anticipate new Takeoff posthumous work to drop soon, with or without Offset alongside him.

