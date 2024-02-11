LOOK: Reba McEntire Is “Super Bowl Ready” Sporting Blue Fur Coat and Denim Cowboy Boots

Reba McEntire posted a fit check on Twitter/X as she prepares to sing the national anthem to kick off the Super Bowl today. She posed in front of a Las Vegas hotel window, bathed in sunlight, as she showed off her light blue fur coat and denim cowboy boots.

“Boots with the fur,” she captioned the post. “[Super Bowl LVIII] ready!” McEntire has also celebrated her national anthem performance by sharing throwback footage of her performing the national anthem in a very different setting than the Super Bowl.

McEntire posted a video of herself from 50 years ago singing the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in her home state of Oklahoma. “This ain’t my first rodeo,” she wrote on Twitter/X. “I’d never have imagined when I sang the anthem at the National Finals Rodeo 50 years ago that I’d be singing it today at the Super Bowl. I’m so honored to be part of this and hope you’ll tune in.”

She began singing the national anthem in 1974 at the Oklahoma City rodeo. She opened the rodeo for 10 years before the rodeo moved to Las Vegas. However, this helped McEntire get her start in music, and helped her land her big break into the industry.

Reba McEntire Shares How She Prepared to Sing the National Anthem

Reba McEntire recently shared details on how she’s been preparing for the Super Bowl. Speaking at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show Press Conference, McEntire revealed that she’s “honored” to be singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and a little about her preparation.

“It means a lot to me,” she said of being selected for the national anthem. “I am honored beyond words to be chosen to get to sing it. It means that I get to sing a very special song for all Americans and people all around the world who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace.”

Of her preparations she said, “I prepare by being prepared.” She continued, “I’ve been singing the national anthem in the shower when we get in the car. Rex, my boyfriend, is a huge football fan … he’ll say, ‘Sing it one more time.’ I said ‘I think I know the words real good. I think I’m alright.’”

