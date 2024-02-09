Reba McEntire Says She’s Honored to Sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, Reveals How She Prepared for the Performance

Country legend Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl this Sunday (February 11). The Oklahoma native has been singing to stadiums full of fans for decades. At the same time, she has been singing “The Star Spangled Banner” to open events since she was a child. Recently, she opened up about her her feelings surrounding the big moment and how she prepared for it.

Videos by American Songwriter

Yesterday, McEntire and other Super Bowl performers came together for the official Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show Press Conference. While there, she opened up about her preparation process and how she feels about being selected to open the Big Game with the national anthem.

[RELATED: Reba McEntire Details Mulling Over Super Bowl Performance Offer Before Her Boyfriend Stepped In]

Reba McEntire on Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl

“It means a lot to me,” she said of being selected to sing the anthem. “I am honored beyond words to be chosen to get to sing it,” she added. “It means that I get to sing a very special song for all Americans and people all around the world who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace.”

McEntire went on to say that she doesn’t believe the spotlight should be on her while she’s performing. “It’s not about me,” she explained. “I’m the representation of the song and I’m just honored to get to sing it,” she added. “It’s a good one. I’ve been singing it for fifty years.”

The Preparation Process

McEntire has performed the national anthem in front of audiences since she was in her teens. However, she has never performed at a Super Bowl before. So, even though she’s a top-level performer, the “Fancy” singer isn’t resting on her laurels ahead of this weekend’s Big Game.

“I prepare by being prepared,” McEntire explained. “I’ve been singing the national anthem in the shower when we get in the car. Rex, my boyfriend, is a huge football fan … he’ll say, ‘Sing it one more time.’ I said ‘I think I know the words real good. I think I’m alright.’”

McEntire said another thing that helps soothe her nerves is that she knows everyone is going to be singing the song with her. “That helps,” she added. “If I know they’re singing along and they’re remembering and having fun too. That makes it easier on me.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA