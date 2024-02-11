Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show: Here’s Everything You Need to Know for Today

The wait is finally over. For the last few months, teams all over the NFL competed for a chance to secure a spot in the Super Bowl. While fans cheered on their favorite teams, in the end, the Kansas City Chiefs found themselves once again facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. A repeat of the 2020 Super Bowl, the matchup has the 49ers looking to rewrite history. But while the teams prepare to take the field today, Usher also prepares for his upcoming performance. Considering his time on the field a celebration of his musical career, here is everything you need to know about the halftime show.

For starters, the Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, February 11. While fans have to wait until halftime before Usher takes the field, the Super Bowl welcomes Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day to help kick off the big game. The national anthem will be helmed by McEntire while Malone will cover “America the Beautiful.” As for Day, she will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” And for the first time ever, the NFL is introducing an in-game DJ. Although Tiësto originally held the spot, he backed out just days ago due to a family emergency. The NFL announced his replacement to be Kaskade.

Who Will Perform With Usher During Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Since the NFL announced Usher as the headliner for the halftime show, the artist consistently teased a historic performance. Although he remained silent on the special guests who would accompany him on the field, reports indicated that both Ludacris and Lil Jon would be in attendance. And given that both stars worked on Usher’s hit song “Yeah!”, it’s safe to say fans could be taking a trip back to 2004 when the song was originally released.

While watching Usher perform “Yeah!” has fans excited, TMZ reported that Alicia Keys was also in Las Vegas. According to the news outlet, a source claimed that Usher and Keys rehearsed at Allegiant Stadium over the last week. Again, looking back to 2004, the pair teamed on for the hit duet “My Boo.”

With Usher bringing in big names to help him perform at the Super Bowl, the artist announced he will have more time on the field than any other artist in the past. Typically, a halftime show is required to stay under 13 minutes, but thanks to Usher and his team, the singer will have 15 minutes to entertain fans.

Be sure to tune in to the Super Bowl tonight, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)