“Looking Down on Us From Jendell”: KISS Remembers Ace Frehley With Their First Performance Together in Two Years

In 1973, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss formed KISS in New York City. Using elaborate stage makeup and explosive on-stage pyrotechnics, the band went on to sell more than 100 million records. While planning for the Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas event, the shock rockers also mourned lead guitarist Ace Frehley, who died last month at age 74 following a fall in his home studio. Reuniting onstage Friday, Nov. 14, the surviving members of KISS couldn’t kick off their first show in two years without tipping their hats to the Spaceman.

“We’re gonna have an awesome time, but before we get going, we just wanted to take a moment to think about somebody who is at the foundation of this band,” rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley told the crowd ahead of the band’s unplugged set at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. “And we’re talking about Ace. So, you know, we certainly had differences, but that’s what family isn’t about. And why don’t we take a moment… think about him looking down on us from Jendell, probably. And let’s have a moment for Ace.”

“Candles up,” Stanley advised, and the audience obliged. Once the moment of silence ended, they began chanting Frehley’s name. Then, the Spaceman’s bandmates launched into their 1974 track “Comin’ Home”—the first song they’d played together since November 2023.

Cause of Death Revealed for KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley

Nearly a month after founding KISS guitarist Ace Frehley died in Morristown, New Jersey, we now know what caused the 74-year-old’s passing.

According to the medical examiner’s official report, obtained by TMZ, blunt trauma to the head caused Frehley’s death. The impact resulted in a fracture to the back of his skull along with a subdural hematoma, which means blood had collected between the brain and the protective membrane surrounding it. Additionally, the “New York Groove” singer suffered a stroke.

On Sept. 25, Frehley’s team announced that he would cancel a show in California after taking a fall in his studio, where he was working on his upcoming solo album. Two weeks later, the remainder of his 2025 tour dates were also canceled. Ten days after that, on Oct. 16, the public learned that Frehley was on life support. Later that same day, the rock icon’s family made the difficult decision to remove him from the ventilator.

Featured image by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images