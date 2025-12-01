Is ‘The Voice’ Only One Hour Tonight (December 1, 2025)? Here’s What You Need To Know

While it might seem like season 28 of The Voice just started, the finale is only a few weeks away. And for Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé, each performance could be their ticket to the finale. But before worrying about the finale or which song the contestants will be singing, they all must make it through the Playoffs. Ready to kick off a new episode tonight, to only thing fans want to know – is The Voice only one hour tonight?

With NBC having to switch its broadcasting schedule, The Voice transitioned from episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays to just Mondays. If that wasn’t enough, fans quickly noticed that the new shows were only one hour. Going from four hours a week to only one was a drastic shift for most fans. But with the competition moving forward, fans continued to cheer on their favorite singers and coaches.

Not looking to change the schedule again, tonight’s episode of The Voice will only be a single hour. Although not the news fans wanted to hear, the show promised an unforgettable night with two teams taking the stage. With four members from each team getting a chance to win over fans and the coaches, only six will move forward to the finale.

Kirbi Channels Jelly Roll On ‘The Voice’

Among those who found themselves in the Playoffs was Kirbi. Just last week, she produced a powerful performance of “Hard Fought Hallelujah” by Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake. Reading the comments from fans – “Probably the biggest Christian song of this year, Kirbi absolutely nailed it!” Another person added, “Finally!! Kirbi’s is the one knockout I’ve been waiting for. Truly gifted from the Most High, her voice does something to me every time.”

Able to move forward to the Playoffs, Kirbi received some encouraging words from Horan. “Kirbi, that was your best performance to date without a shadow of a doubt. It was beautiful to watch, beautiful to listen to.”

As The Voice now enters the Playoffs, don’t miss a new episode airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And like every season, all previous episodes are available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)