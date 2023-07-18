Lucinda Williams Unveils Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets Fall 2023 Tour

Accomplished singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams will embark on a new headlining tour this fall. Announced today (July 18), her Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets Tour includes 15 stops across the Midwest and East Coast.

The trek will begin with a performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and continue on to venues in St. Louis, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and more. Tickets for most of Williams’ newly announced concert dates are currently on sale now.

Williams’ upcoming tour is in support of her latest album, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart, released on June 30 via Highway 20 Records and Thirty Tigers. Fans can expect to hear a selection of new tracks from the LP, along with fan favorites and hits from throughout her multi-decade career.

In April, Williams also released her memoir Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You, which gives readers an intimate look at her 70 years of life, from her childhood to her experience as a woman fighting to create her own space within the music industry.

Lucinda Williams’ Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets Fall 2023 Tour Dates:

October 7 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium

October 8 – St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon Concert Hall

October 10 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

October 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

October 13 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

October 15 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium

October 17 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater

October 18 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 19 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

October 21 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

October 22 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

October 24 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall

October 27 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

October 28 – Albany, NY – The Egg (Hart Theatre)

October 29 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center For The Arts



Photo Credit: Danny Clinch