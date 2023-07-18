Lucinda Williams Unveils Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets Fall 2023 Tour

Accomplished singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams will embark on a new headlining tour this fall. Announced today (July 18), her Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets Tour includes 15 stops across the Midwest and East Coast.
The trek will begin with a performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and continue on to venues in St. Louis, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and more. Tickets for most of Williams’ newly announced concert dates are currently on sale now.
Williams’ upcoming tour is in support of her latest album, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart, released on June 30 via Highway 20 Records and Thirty Tigers. Fans can expect to hear a selection of new tracks from the LP, along with fan favorites and hits from throughout her multi-decade career.
In April, Williams also released her memoir Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You, which gives readers an intimate look at her 70 years of life, from her childhood to her experience as a woman fighting to create her own space within the music industry.
Lucinda Williams’ Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets Fall 2023 Tour Dates:
October 7 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium
October 8 – St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon Concert Hall
October 10 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
October 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
October 13 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
October 15 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium
October 17 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater
October 18 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
October 19 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
October 21 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
October 22 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
October 24 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall
October 27 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
October 28 – Albany, NY – The Egg (Hart Theatre)
October 29 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center For The Arts
Photo Credit: Danny Clinch