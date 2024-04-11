Lucinda Williams Announces 50th Anniversary Tour in 2024

Americana legend Lucinda Williams just announced a 50th-anniversary tour of the US this year to celebrate her long and illustrious career! The brief tour will mostly span dates on the East Coast and will be quite different from your typical anniversary tour. Some dates will involve performances of Williams’ best work. Other dates will be immersive, multi-media experiences called “Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets” which will involve songs, visuals, and stories that honor the singer/songwriter’s life and career. This isn’t a tour to miss!

The Lucinda Williams 2024 Tour will begin on June 8 in Plymouth, Minnesota at Hilde Performance Center with performances of her greatest hits. The brief tour will close on June 21 in Knoxville, Tennessee at Bijou Theatre with a multi-media experience show.

Tickets to the upcoming 50th-anniversary tour will be available through Williams’ website, where a presale event will kick off today. General on-sale will begin on April 12, except for the Knoxville date, which will go on sale April 19.

Tickets to the upcoming 50th-anniversary tour will be available through Williams' website, where a presale event will kick off today. General on-sale will begin on April 12, except for the Knoxville date, which will go on sale April 19.

Get your tickets to see Lucinda Williams live in 2024!

June 8 – Plymouth, MN – Hilde Performance Center

June 9 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral Theater (Multi-Media Experience)

June 11 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

June 12 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre (Multi-Media Experience)

June 14 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre

June 15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theater

June 17 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

June 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater (Multi-Media Experience)

June 21 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre (Multi-Media Experience)

