American Idol’s Will Moseley Spills His Heart on Social Media After Encountering “Hero” Jelly Roll

With American Idol taking over Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii, contestants like Will Moseley enjoyed more than the tropical paradise as he rubbed shoulders with country star Jelly Roll. Growing up in the small town of Hazlehurst, Georgia, the aspiring singer hoped to gain a spot on American Idol, or at least an audition. But to his surprise, he continues to win over fans and the judges with his powerful vocals. While soaking in the atmosphere, Moseley seemed starstruck when he got the chance to meet Jelly Roll.

Videos by American Songwriter

Always wanting to give back and help others, Jelly Roll jumped at the chance to be a mentor on American Idol alongside Tori Kelly. And showing that his jolly demeanor is not just for the cameras, Moseley shared a picture of the two with a heartfelt message. The singer wrote, “Jelly, Thank You for treating me like a human when I was really just being a fan. You are the best person I’ve ever met! Thank you for all of the advice, and I hope that we can sit down together again! You’re the man. They say never meet your hero’s, but I did and you are still just that. My hero!”

With both singers all smiles for the camera, fans filled the comment section with love, writing “Hell yeah, seems like such a great dude, glad you got to meet.” Another person added, “Pin this comment for when Will Moseley wins his first Grammy. Because this man is MORE than talented.”

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Hesitant to Critique Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter on ‘American Idol’]

Will Moseley Covers Otis Redding Classic On ‘American Idol’

As for his performance on ‘American Idol,’ Moseley decided to cover Otis Redding’s “Sittin’ On The Dock Of The Bay”. Not only thrilling fans with the performance, the singer also gained high marks from judges like Lionel Richie. He said, “When we met the first time at Luke’s hometown, I gave you about six seconds, but that’s all I needed. Singers do karaoke. Stylists, you can hear the voice in five seconds. I heard your voice. I know who you are. That is one signature voice you have my friend, and I’m saying to everybody out there, vote, vote, vote!”

Luke Bryan seemed to agree with Richie, adding, “You sat down and you delivered just exactly what you are. We just saw Ian Tongi and he won this thing by being authentic, by singing the songs that tell his story. And man, that performance will really put you in a big time contention in this whole competition, in my opinion.”

(Image via YouTube, American Idol)