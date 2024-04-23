Blake Shelton Doesn’t Miss the Job “At All” but Would Consider a Return to ‘The Voice’ on One Condition

Blake Shelton doesn’t miss The Voice. The country star left the reality season competition behind in 2023 after acting as the show’s face for 23 seasons. For many viewers, The Voice just hasn’t been the same since. Shelton recently revealed that he would return to the set under one condition. Unfortunately for diehard fans, it’s a pretty big one.

What Would Get Blake Shelton Back On ‘The Voice?’

The “God’s Country” singer admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he couldn’t help but miss the people involved in The Voice. “I was with them more than I was with my family… I miss that.”

However, Shelton, 47, made it clear that he doesn’t “miss the job at all.” The Oklahoman knew he “needed a break” before he found himself “just going through the motions.”

“Those artists need somebody fighting for them,” the nine-time champion coach said. “The second I started feeling like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t even remember what season this is anymore. Who are the coaches on this season?’ [I knew that] I needed [to get] away from here.”

At this point, Shelton’s potential return to The Voice depends largely on his fellow original coaches: Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green and Adam Levine.

“If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I’d return] for one season, a one-off,” he told ET. “That would be fun for me… That would be something I would be interested in doing.”

Blake Reflects On Last Decade Since Meeting Gwen

Shelton’s time on The Voice may have naturally run its course, but he took something from it that will hopefully last a lifetime. The “Ol’ Red” singer met wife Gwen Stefani on set in 2014, during her debut coaching season.

The couple began dating in 2015, making their red carpet debut at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars party. They became engaged in October 2020. And in July 2021, Shelton officially became a stepdad to Stefani’s three children when the two married. The former No Doubt frontwoman shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight “Next month, we’ve got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we’ll have another 18-year-old. And that’s… it’s gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I’m not mad about that either.”

Featured image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images