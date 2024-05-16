What You Must Know for the 2024 ACM Awards Tonight: Toby Keith Tribute, Reba McEntire’s “Big Production”, & More

For country music stars like Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and countless others, there is no night bigger than the Academy of Country Music Awards. Celebrating another year in country music, Reba McEntire will take the stage to host for the 17th time. A staple in country music over the last few decades, the country icon looks forward to taking the stage and celebrating alongside the future of country music. And with the night honoring the late Toby Keith, the 59th ACM Awards are a must-watch event. Here is everything you need to know before the awards kick off tonight.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking a trip down memory lane with Good Morning America, Reba remembered when she won the Entertainer of the Year Award back in 1995. Nearly 30 years ago, the country star said, “It was a wonderful night. I was shocked. Thrilled.” She added, “You work so hard to put on the best show possible, and when I won that, it just gave [me] the enthusiasm and the [positivity to say], ‘They like what I’m doing, so let’s continue on and do more.’”

Besides taking the stage to host, Reba will also perform her new single “I Can’t”. Calling the night a “big production”, the singer seemed to gush over her outfit for the evening. “I just saw my outfit yesterday. It’s absolutely gorgeous. I can’t wait to have it. So, I’m really excited about it.” As for her single, she explained, “It’s a little different from anything I’ve done in a while. So I hope everybody enjoys it.”

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Shares Hypes Video for ACM Awards Performance: “Can’t Wait for You To See This”]

ACM Awards Honoring Toby Keith With Special Performance By Jason Aldean

Another country star taking the stage this evening will be none other than Jason Aldean, who will pay tribute to the iconic Toby Keith. Sharing news about his performance on his Instagram Stories, the “Try That in a Small Town” singer wrote, “Honored to pay tribute to my friend, the one and only @tobykeith with a special performance of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” at the @acmawards. Join me as we celebrate his legacy and the mark he left on country music.”

With the night featuring performances, awards, and a tribute to Toby Keith, don’t miss the ACM Awards, airing live on Amazon Prime Video. The awards kick off with a pre-show at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Amazon Prime and will take place at the Star in Frisco, Texas. The night will include performances by Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and numerous others.

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Foundation)