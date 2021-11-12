Luke Combs Adds Stadium Dates to 2022 Tour

Fresh off of winning CMA Entertainer of the Year at the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10), Luke Combs is sharing the news that he will be adding stadium dates to his 2022 tour—his first-ever headline stadium tour.

“This week has been a whirlwind,” Combs said in a statement. “Got to debut a new song on the CMAs, release the song and music video to my fans, and announce three stadium shows at NFL stadiums. Talk about a week! It will be hard to top this one.”

Joining Luke on his confirmed tour dates will be supporting acts Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan, and Morgan Wade.

In addition, Combs surprised fans with the release of his latest single “Doin’ This,” which he debuted live on the CMA Awards.

“This song means a lot to me personally. Not to recite the lyrics, but for me, it’s truly about playing country music for a crowd, whether that’s 70 people or 70,000 people, and playing country music with my buddies in the band,” Combs says of the song. “It really doesn’t matter where we’re playing or how many people we’re playing for because it isn’t about the fame, the fortune, the name, or the glory. It’s about getting to make and play country music.”

Tickets for the newly confirmed shows will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, November 17 at 4:00 p.m. local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general on-sale following Friday, November 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:



November 16—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center

November 18—Dallas, TX—American Airlines Center

November 19—Dallas, TX—American Airlines Center

November 20—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum

November 29—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

November 30—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

December 2—Boston, MA—TD Garden

December 3—Boston, MA—TD Garden

December 15—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena

December 16—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 11, 2022—Glasgow, Scotland—C2C Festival at The SSE Hydro

March 12, 2022—Dublin, Ireland—C2C Festival at 3Arena

March 13, 2022—London, England—C2C Festival at The O2

March 20, 2022—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena

March 21, 2022—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena

March 24, 2022—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre

March 26, 2022—Quebec City, QC—Videotron Centre

March 28, 2022—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell

March 30, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens

March 31, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens

May 1, 2022—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 21, 2022—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High

June 4, 2022—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field

July 7, 2022—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 9, 2022—Ottawa, ON—RBC Bluesfest

July 23, 2022—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 30, 2022—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium