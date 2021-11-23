Luke Combs Makes History with Seventh No. 1 Single on ‘What You See Ain’t Always What You Get’

Decorated country superstar Luke Combs has made history.
The North Carolina native saw his latest single, “Cold As You,” reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country charts. With the achievement, Combs earned his 12th consecutive country No. 1 and his seventh on his deluxe album, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, which is a new record.
Combs, who recently earned the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award, now holds the record for most No. 1 country singles to come from the same album thanks to the track he released in September.
Earlier this month, Combs released his single, “Doin’ This,” and the accompanying music video, debuting the song at the CMA Awards.
“This week has been a whirlwind,” Combs following the song release. “Got to debut a new song on the CMAs, release the song and music video to my fans, and announce three stadium shows at NFL stadiums. Talk about a week! It will be hard to top this one.”
Combs also recently announced a slate of tour dates for his first-ever headline stadium tour, which will begin in May. Currently, Combs is on tour with dates that stretch from November 29 through July 30.
Combs shared a clip of himself from the road, performing that song saying, “‘Doin’ This’ live from the What You See Is What You Get Tour”
In addition, Combs will also be performing on Thanksgiving Day in Dallas, Texas for the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys football game. The Cowboys tweeted about the news recently, saying, “A holiday tradition! We’re excited to have @lukecombs as our halftime performer to kick off this year’s @salvationarmy Red Kettle Campaign! @SalArmyNTX#DallasCowboys“
For a full list of gigs from the 31-year-old Huntersville, North Carolina-born Combs, see below.
LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
November 29—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
November 30—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
December 2—Boston, MA—TD Garden
December 3—Boston, MA—TD Garden
December 15—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena
December 16—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 11, 2022—Glasgow, Scotland—C2C Festival at The SSE Hydro
March 12, 2022—Dublin, Ireland—C2C Festival at 3Arena
March 13, 2022—London, England—C2C Festival at The O2
March 20, 2022—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena
March 21, 2022—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena
March 24, 2022—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre
March 26, 2022—Quebec City, QC—Videotron Centre
March 28, 2022—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell
March 30, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens
March 31, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens
May 1, 2022—Indio, CA—Stagecoach
May 21, 2022—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High
June 4, 2022—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field
July 7, 2022—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival
July 9, 2022—Ottawa, ON—RBC Bluesfest
July 23, 2022—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest
July 30, 2022—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium
