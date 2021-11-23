Luke Combs Makes History with Seventh No. 1 Single on ‘What You See Ain’t Always What You Get’

Decorated country superstar Luke Combs has made history.

The North Carolina native saw his latest single, “Cold As You,” reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country charts. With the achievement, Combs earned his 12th consecutive country No. 1 and his seventh on his deluxe album, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, which is a new record.

Combs, who recently earned the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award, now holds the record for most No. 1 country singles to come from the same album thanks to the track he released in September.

Earlier this month, Combs released his single, “Doin’ This,” and the accompanying music video, debuting the song at the CMA Awards.

“This week has been a whirlwind,” Combs following the song release. “Got to debut a new song on the CMAs, release the song and music video to my fans, and announce three stadium shows at NFL stadiums. Talk about a week! It will be hard to top this one.”

Combs also recently announced a slate of tour dates for his first-ever headline stadium tour, which will begin in May. Currently, Combs is on tour with dates that stretch from November 29 through July 30.

Combs shared a clip of himself from the road, performing that song saying, “‘Doin’ This’ live from the What You See Is What You Get Tour”

“Doin’ This” live from the What You See Is What You Get Tour pic.twitter.com/R386pO63mg — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) November 22, 2021

In addition, Combs will also be performing on Thanksgiving Day in Dallas, Texas for the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys football game. The Cowboys tweeted about the news recently, saying, “A holiday tradition! We’re excited to have @lukecombs as our halftime performer to kick off this year’s @salvationarmy Red Kettle Campaign! @SalArmyNTX#DallasCowboys“

For a full list of gigs from the 31-year-old Huntersville, North Carolina-born Combs, see below.

A holiday tradition! ♥️



We're excited to have @lukecombs

as our halftime performer to kick off this year’s @salvationarmy Red Kettle Campaign!@SalArmyNTX #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/L1WPgKGrWW — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 19, 2021

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

November 29—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

November 30—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

December 2—Boston, MA—TD Garden

December 3—Boston, MA—TD Garden

December 15—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena

December 16—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 11, 2022—Glasgow, Scotland—C2C Festival at The SSE Hydro

March 12, 2022—Dublin, Ireland—C2C Festival at 3Arena

March 13, 2022—London, England—C2C Festival at The O2

March 20, 2022—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena

March 21, 2022—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena

March 24, 2022—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre

March 26, 2022—Quebec City, QC—Videotron Centre

March 28, 2022—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell

March 30, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens

March 31, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens

May 1, 2022—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 21, 2022—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High

June 4, 2022—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field

July 7, 2022—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 9, 2022—Ottawa, ON—RBC Bluesfest

July 23, 2022—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 30, 2022—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Photo by Zack Massey / Sony Music Nashville