Luke Combs Plays Hilarious April Fools’ Joke on “Fast Car” Fans

It’s no secret that Luke Combs has a special place in his heart for “Fast Car.” The “Beautiful Crazy” singer has referred to Tracy Chapman’s iconic 1988 hit as his favorite song before he knew what a favorite song was. Combs likely never imagined the runaway success his own version would become when he decided to record it for his 2023 album Gettin’ Old. The track hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and nabbed Song of the Year at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards. All of this culminated in a breathtaking onstage performance with Chapman herself at the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards. After all that acclaim, who could blame Combs for never playing any other song again?

Luke Combs Shares Upcoming Tour Setlist On Social Media

The North Carolina native is gearing up for his Growing Up and Gettin’ Old tour, which kicks off April 12 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On Monday (April 1) he revealed the setlist… sort of.

“I thought I’d give you guys a little sneak peek of one of the nights — not both nights — of the set, so you at least know what to expect for Fridays,’ Combs said. (He will play two nights at each stadium.

Combs then held up a sheet of paper to reveal… “Fast Car.” Just “Fast Car,” 25 times.

“Pause it if you need. Check it out. Tell me what you think,” the six-time CMA Award winner said, completely deadpan.

Fans Play Along: “Hope the Encore is ‘Fast Car’

Clearly, this was an April Fools’ joke. Far from being annoyed, however, Combs’ Instagram followers played right along. “Ok but how can you skip Fast Car?” one Instagram user commented.

Another user hilariously chimed in. “Luke I’m a die hard fan how dare you leave out Fast Car,” they wrote. “YOU PUT FAST CAR BUT NOT FAST CAR. And you also left out fast car aswell and fast car. But at least you have fast car.”

Some users didn’t seem to mind the prospect of hearing Combs’ cover 25 times. “Imagine he’s being dead serious and you end up going to the show that performs fast car the whole night,” another user commented.

Another fan poked fun at the song’s ubiquity. “Good one, Luke! It will be like every radio station all summer long!” they wrote.

