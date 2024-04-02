Startin’ Up: The Rolling Stones Have Begun Rehearsals for Their 2024 Tour

The start of The Rolling Stones’ 2024 tour in support of their latest album, Hackney Diamonds, is less than a month away, and the British rock legends recently revealed that they’ve officially started rehearsing for the trek.

A series of photos showing the band’s gear has been posted on The Stones’ social media pages, along with a note that reads, “Meanwhile… somewhere in the US the Rolling Stones were starting tour rehearsals.”

Among the pics are photos of various guitars, drums, amplifiers, stage monitors, microphones, and more.

Meanwhile, Chanel Haynes, one of The Rolling Stones’ backing singers, posted a video on her socials showing the same photos soundtracked by the band’s 1974 hit “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (but I Like It).” Alongside the clip is a message that reads, “Let the fun begin!”

Fans React to the News About The Stones’ Tour Rehearsals

The news that the band is getting ready for the trek prompted fans to posts a variety of messages in the comments section of The Stones’ Instagram page.

“It’s not only rock’n roll… It’s The Rolling Stones!!!” one fan wrote. “And I like it!!!”

Another commented, “They just keep on going. Incredible.”

A third fan quipped, “You’re more than welcome to use my garage as a rehearsal space. I’ll keep the neighbors from complaining about the volume. I promise.”

In addition to the fans, Mick Jagger’s son Lucas posted a note in which he teased, “Should I drop the address[?]”

Details About The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour

As previously reported, The Stones’ Hackney Diamonds Tour ’24 kicks off on April 28 in Houston. The 19-date North American trek is plotted out through a July 17 show in Santa Clara, California.

The tour will include a May 2 performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The band also will play multiple shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

