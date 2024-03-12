Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, March 12, 2024?

The competition is heating up on American Idol and fans are itching for a new episode. After the Academy Awards bumped the show from its usual Sunday evening slot, many viewers are hoping to see a new episode this week. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. There won’t be a new episode of American Idol tonight. Nor will the show air later this week.

Idol is taking the week off. As a result, those who want to see American Idol tonight will have to stream reruns of the show on Hulu. Fortunately, though, a new episode of America’s favorite singing competition show will air this Sunday (March 17). The new episode will air at the usual time and channel. It will start at 8 Eastern Time on ABC.

Not Happy About the Lack of American Idol Action Tonight? You’re Not Alone

American Idol fans who aren’t happy about the lack of Idol action tonight have likely been unhappy since Sunday evening. Many would-be viewers took to social media to voice their displeasure when they learned that the Oscars took the show’s place.

“Why can’t they do what they did the past couple of years and just have Idol on after the Oscars,” one disappointed fan wrote on Twitter.

Another took to the show’s official Instagram account to complain. On a post, they commented “So we don’t get Idol tonight? This blows.” That comment summed up the way many viewers felt about having to wait another week for a new episode.

Why Simon Cowell Left American Idol

It has been a long time since Simon Cowell was on American Idol. However, some fans still miss seeing the blunt judge on the show. Many agree that the show hasn’t been the same since his departure. Furthermore, they’re still wondering why he left.

For starters, Cowell left the show to focus on growing The X Factor and America’s Got Talent. However, that wasn’t the only reason he left. In a 2019 interview, he said the show’s age restriction made him want to move on.

While he was on the show contestants had to be between 16 and 24 years old to compete on American Idol. Now, contestants must be between 15 and 28. “How can you say, ‘You can’t be a star because of your age,” Cowell wondered in the interview. “Why isn’t a 35-year-old as great as an 18-year-old? It just got to the point where this is not real which is why I moved on,” he revealed.

