Big Name Musicians Wish Fans and Followers a Merry Christmas

Hello and Merry Christmas!
Today is a day of generosity, family time, watching movies, opening presents and… Twitter!
Well, if only just to see what some of our favorite musicians had to say when it comes to wishing happy holidays to their fans. Below are some of our favorite tweets from those festive songwriters we’ve written about and followed all year.
So, without further ado, enjoy the lights, the trees, and the red-and-white pajamas!
Dolly Parton:
“Merry Christmas Eve from Billy The Kid and I to y’all and your furry friends!”
Valerie June:
“Happy Holidays Everyone!!! With Love, Miss Claus”
Mick Jagger:
“Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year to you all!”
Jennifer Hudson:
Lizzo:
“SHE A BAD BITCH… MRS. GRINCH”
Carly Pearce:
“Merry Christmas from my matchin’ pj clan to yours!”
Rhiannon Giddens:
“Happy Christmas to all who celebrate – sometimes the cookies develop personalities of their own”
Pistol Annies:
“Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday Jesus!”
Cardi B:
“Fluffy the baddie”
H.E.R.:
“MERRY CHRISTMAS!”
Missy Elliott:
“Oooooooh Dats a Christmas Tree. ayyye you see em Spinning in da back. sending yall a early Merry Christmas & hugs to you all”
Paul McCartney:
“Have yourself a jolly little Christmas – Paul”
Ringo Starr:
“Merry Christmas everybody have a beautiful day I send you peace and love.”
Foo Fighters:
“Merry Christmas!!!”
Blake Shelton:
“Cheers, it’s (almost) Christmas!!! -Team BS”