The Top 15 Holiday Gift (W)Rapping Songs

Hello all you generous gift-givers and hip-hop fans, today we have a special surprise for you. We’ve compiled perhaps the best and most comprehensive list of holiday hip-hop songs (though, if we missed one, I’m sure you’ll let us know, dear reader).

Here, we can celebrate our love of Santa and the Christmas tree—or merely our love for giving gifts for people at the end of the year—while also enjoying some wordplay, loops and 808 beats, and everything else that comes from the joy of mixing the holidays with hip-hop.

Enjoy!

Blondie and Fab Five Freddy, “Yuletide Throwdown”

RUN DMC, “Christmas In Hollis”

Kurtis Blow, “Christmas Rappin'”

TLC, “Sleigh Ride”

Jeremih & Chance the Rapper, “Snowed In”

Atmosphere, “If I Was Santa Claus”

Ying Yang Twins, “Deck Da Club”

Nate Dogg and Snoop Dogg, “Santa Claus Goes Straight To The Ghetto”

Kanye West, “Christmas In Harlem”

Lil Jon featuring Kool-Aid Man, “All I Really Want For Christmas”

Tyler, The Creator, “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch”

Easy-E, “Merry Muthafuckin’ Xmas”

Run The Jewels, “A Christmas F*cking Miracle”

Quad City DJ’s, “What You Want For Christmas”

RUN DMC, “Christmas Is”

Photo by Bobby Grossman