Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates His Billboard Music Awards Performance to His “Wife” and “Unborn Child”

Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) dropped some major news as he took the stage in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15).

During a stripped-back performance of his Mainstream Sellout track “Twin Flame,” Kelly announced that he “wrote this song for my wife”–hinting that he and fiancée Megan Fox have indeed tied the knot.

Baker proposed to the actress back in January and the couple has since enjoyed a very public engagement full of bizarre headlines, most notably the sharing of each other’s blood.

Near the end of the emotional performance, Kelly leaned into his punk-rock roots with the addition of a wiry electric guitar. He also seemed to make another shocking announcement, dedicating a piece of the performance to the couple’s “unborn child.”

Go to sleep/I’ll see you in my dreams/This changes everything/Now I have to set you free, he sang.

It’s unclear whether or not he was referring to Fox being pregnant or possibly to a lost pregnancy but a tweet from Kelly that said it “broke his heart to sing the end of that song,” points to the latter.

broke my heart to sing the end of that song — colson (@machinegunkelly) May 16, 2022

On top of his moving performance, Kelly was among the nominees for Top Rock Artist but lost out to Glass Animals and their viral hit “Heat Waves.” It was his only nomination for the night.

“We are the least rock ‘n’ roll people in the world,” said Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley in their acceptance speech. “But we did it!”

Ahead of the awards, Kelly and Fox walked the carpet together in matching black ensembles. In an interview with ET, the singer revealed Fox was the main inspiration behind “Twin Flame.”

“I wrote this song two years ago exactly today,” Kelly recalled. “I played it for her, it’s all a trip, it’s like it’s all meant to be.”

Fox added, “Yeah there’s like super special secret meaning to the song as well. So I’m sure I will be [emotional], but I can’t cry and fuck up this eyeliner.”

The 2022 BBMAs list of performers showcased the top-hit makers of this year including Becky G, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Ed Sheeran, and more. The Weeknd and Doja Cat lead the list of nominees with 17 and 14 nominations, respectively.

Though not in attendance, Olivia Rodrigo came away as the night’s biggest winner with 7 awards added to her accolades.

Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC