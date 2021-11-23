Machine Gun Kelly Praises Rock Music—”Looks Pretty Alive to Me”

On Sunday (November 21), polarizing-yet-award-winning pop-punk rock star Machine Gun Kelly took home the American Music Award for Favorite Rock Artist at the 2021 AMAs.

He beat out Foo Fighters, Glass Animals, and All Time Low for the award.

In his acceptance speech, MGK, who seemingly makes headline after headline, was encouraging to the younger generation, going as far as to say that rock and roll isn’t dead, as some proclaim. In fact, it seems to be thriving.

“To all the aspiring musicians—the one who wants to play an instrument, wants to rap, wants to sing,” MGK said. “Not just the rock artists, but all the artists who are rock stars. I read a headline that said the age of the rock star is dead,” he added, before looking himself up and down. “But it looks pretty alive to me.”

The former rapper turned rocker brought his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, with him to the awards show. E! News tweeted some photos of the two, saying, “We pinky-promise MGK and his daughter are the sweetest #AMAs duo you’ll see all night.”

MGK has been making waves throughout 2021, earning both praise and derision, which both equal notoriety. He won a VMA for his song “My Ex’s Best Friend,” and got into a fight with Conor McGregor in the same night.

He’s also in a very public relationship with actress Megan Fox, about whom MGK said love saved his life.

Machine Gun Kelly has also been in a very public feud with Slipknot frontman, Corey Taylor, which caused Kelly to get booed and fight with fans at a festival over the summer.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Interscope Records