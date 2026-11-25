Macy’s has made an unprecedented decision. Ahead of the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, organizers pushed the event from its traditional holiday slot to Saturday, Nov. 28.

The news comes following a forecast of heavy rain and strong winds. So strong, in fact, that the impending weather system is expected to present the East Coast with its highest water levels since Superstorm Sandy. With that in mind, the National Weather Service had already issued a high wind warning before Macy’s decided to move the event.

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Hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, this year’s event was of particular note since it’s marking the 100th anniversary. The postponement is the first due to weather in the parade’s century-long history.

In addition to floats, marching bands, and cheerleaders, the event was slated to feature a slew of performances from huge stars.

Megan Moroney, RAYE, Natasha Bedingfield, Icona Pop, JoJo, Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah, and Teddy Swims were among the performing artists.

There is no word on if any of the artists will perform on the parade route on the rescheduled date.

Macy’s Speaks Out After Postponing the Thanksgiving Day Parade

In a statement to the ABC affiliate in New York City, Macy’s provided insight into their decision.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s said. “Due to the expected severe weather, the 100th March of Macys Thanksgiving Parade will move to Saturday, Nov 28.”

“Our team is working through the operational logistics for this change and will share details as they are finalized. We expect the Parade to kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday,” the company added. “Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday.”

Per the outlet, an official announcement is expected during a Wednesday evening news conference. The mayor, police commissioner, and Macy’s executives are expected to be in attendance.

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.