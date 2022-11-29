Mandy Moore Teams With Gymboree to Give Clothing to Children in Need: “This Month Symbolizes Gratitude”

Mandy Moore is teaming up with Gymboree to give back to children in need this holiday season.

The singer and actress is partnering with the children’s clothing brand to donate $500,000 worth of clothing items, as well as launch multiple filled-to-the-brim closets for families in deserving communities in collaboration with nonprofit, Delivering Good. “These Gymboree branded wardrobe closets will be stocked throughout the year with the brand’s newest arrivals, encouraging confidence and self-expression among children in the communities,” according to a statement.

The first community wardrobe was unveiled by Moore at Union Station Homeless Services in Pasadena, California, at an event that included a meet and greet with Moore, special gifts, and a Thanksgiving meal.

“This month symbolizes gratitude – sharing, welcoming and, most importantly to us, giving thanks. With children at the [heart] of everything we do, we are so honored to be partnering with @DeliveringGood to give back to families in need this holiday season,” Moore, a mother of two children with husband Taylor Goldsmith, shared in an Instagram post alongside photos from the event in Pasadena.

“We unveiled the first (of 10!) @Gymboree wardrobe closets stocked with holiday clothing essentials, treated the families to personalized holidays gifts and enjoyed a warm meal together. These photos from the event are special, but do not even capture the amount of love and joy felt at this incredibly meaningful gathering.”

The This is Us star is also the face of the Matching Family Plaid and Holiday collection at Gymboree.

The couple welcomed their son Oscar Bennett in October 2022, preceded by eldest son August, who was born in February 2021. Moore released her latest album, In Real Life, in May, writing many of the songs with her husband after the birth of August. She was in the midst of a tour in 2022 but had to cancel halfway through due to her pregnancy.

