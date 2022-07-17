Marcus King Drops New Single ‘Blood on the Tracks’

Americana singer-songwriter Marcus King released his new song, “Blood on the Tracks,” Friday (July 15), the first single off of his forthcoming solo album, Young Blood, set to release on August 26.

Young Blood follows King’s Grammy-nominated album El Dorado, and features the new single “Blood on the Tracks,” co-written and produced with Dan Auerbach and Desmond Child, (Joan Jett, Aerosmith, and Alice Cooper).

In collaborating with Child, King says, “he’s 100% unapologetically himself at all times, and that charmed me immediately.”

“The song essentially tells the story of moving forward or being taken down by the trouble you are facing—catching the train or the bloodier alternative,” King says about the song, and about working with his co-writers. “Every writing session for this record started with a conversation, an opportunity for my collaborators to take a peek inside my soul and the pain I was carrying around.”

To accompany the single, King worked with Auerbach’s Easy Eye Studio to create the live music video, featuring Chris St. Hilaire on drums and Nick Movshon on bass. King also recently announced a U.S. Tour that will ramp up in September. Musicians Neal Francis and Ashland Craft will open for him at select dates, along with comedian Dean Del Ray.

See the track list for Young Blood below.

Young Blood Track List