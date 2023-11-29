Maren Morris Opens Up About “Moral Cost” of Her Country Music Fame

During her time in country music, Maren Morris used the genre to help shape her own path in the industry. Eventually moving to Nashville, the singer won five Academy of Country Music Awards and even a Grammy Award. Although successful, Morris expressed concern about country music and hinted at stepping away from the genre. While fans debated about whether she was going to leave or not, the artist recently discussed her statement and set the record straight about what her future might look like in Nashville.

Videos by American Songwriter

Knowing what country music means to her, Morris insisted that there was no way she could entirely step away from the genre given how engrained it is into her being. Although loving country music, the singer explained how some aspects of the industry are completely unacceptable. She added, “I don’t think I’m this badass or anything; I just got so sick of being a ‘yes’ person to get ahead. I’ve been successful, but, I think, at a moral cost. I couldn’t keep doing the same song and dance.”

Maren Morris Reassures Fans

Wanting to only focus on music, Morris hoped to stop spending so much time around promotions and the politics that come with being in the spotlight. Praising bands like the Chicks, the singer said they helped her realize the importance of speaking out. She pointed to the civil unrest that spread throughout the country in 2020, even detailing the CMA Awards that year. “I looked around at the crowd and stupidly realized for the first time that there were basically only white people there. I wish that I had woken up sooner.”

[RELATED: Maren Morris Speaks Out in Support of Palestine, Urges Against Cognitive Dissonance Over Children and Innocent Victims]

While Morris continues to find her way, the artist reassured fans she was going nowhere anytime soon. “I’m not getting out of Dodge. I love living in Nashville, and I don’t consider myself an expat of country music. There’s so many amazing people here making music that matters. I’m a piece of this town, and I want to make it better in the same ways I want the music industry to be better.”

(Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)