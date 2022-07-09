Margo Price Teams Up with Mavis Staples and Asia Victoria for New Single Benefiting Reproductive Rights, “Fight To Make It”

It’s a dream team!

Songwriters Margo Price, Mavis Staples and Asia Victoria have teamed up for a new single that will benefit reproductive rights, “Fight To Make It.”

All proceeds earned from the song, via Bandcamp sales, will go to Noise For Now, which is a national initiative that supports grassroots organizations and abortion access. Fans can purchase the song HERE.

“The song is an affirmation of perseverance and solidarity for those whose human rights continue to be taken,” says a press statement.

Speaking about the song and the current state of the country, Margo Price says, “Every day I see more of our rights stripped away in America. The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has a higher maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality at a rate two to three times higher than white women. Tennessee now has stricter abortion laws than the Taliban. This should not be a political issue, or a religious issue, this is a human rights issue.

“When we stand together and sing together we are stronger. Massive thanks to my friend Adia Victoria for joining me and our mutual hero, the legendary Mavis Staples for adding the wisdom and strength of her voice. Her art and activism have long inspired me and I’m grateful for her contribution to the song.”

And to make her point, Price enlisted the supreme talents of legendary songwriter and performer, Mavis Staples, and the current Queen of Country Blues, Asia Victoria.

“Fight To Make It” is Margo Price’s latest partnership with NOISE FOR NOW, following recent fundraising efforts around a cover of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” released this spring.

Check out the new track below.

Photo by Angelina Castillo / Shore Fire Media