Sam Smith Gushes Over New Ciara Single, “JUMP”

Ciara’s new music video for her latest single, “JUMP,” has caused a few eyebrows to raise.

And one of those belongs to the acclaimed, award-winning U.K. singer Sam Smith, who gushed on social media earlier this week upon seeing Ciara’s new creative offerings.

Said Smith, “I just saw the ‘JUMP’ video. I’m trying not to swear right now. [Laughs] Unbelievable! Unbelievable. Amazing. [Points to fans] You are going to die! Insane, insane! Ugh!”

Ciara shared Smith’s reaction on Twitter, writing, “@SamSmith reaction to the Jump Video was the sweetest. I feel so proud. Love you Sam”

@SamSmith reaction to the Jump Video was the sweetest. I feel so proud. Love you Sam 🥰🥰🥰 #JUMP pic.twitter.com/lksgoAa9pj — Ciara (@ciara) July 8, 2022

Ciara released the new video for “JUMP” on Friday (July 8) and the new music video shows her in various outfits, singing, and dancing in different styles. But the best part is all the “jump” cuts, which show Ciara in various surroundings, offering different looks and steps.

The video was trending on Twitter on Friday, with many fans praising the new offering.

Ciara teased the new project, as she danced (see: twerked) on top of a car, a Ford Bronco, which had the internet abuzz because her famous husband, Russell Wilson, is now the quarterback for the Denver Broncos NFL team and is, thus, a Bronco, himself.

Ciara posted that clip on social media, writing on Twitter, “Its time to pull up and make that thang J.U.M.P”

Its time to pull up and make that thang J.U.M.P 😎 pic.twitter.com/27Aw9JuDOm — Ciara (@ciara) June 2, 2022

Check out the video below.

What do you think of Ciara’s new video? Let us know and comment below.

Photo by Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia