Wham! Holiday Classic Overtakes Mariah Carey for Christmas Crown

Even before carving the Thanksgiving turkey, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” already hit the airwaves. Becoming an instant classic, the singer crossed a rare milestone when she became part of the holiday tradition. Every year, the song marks the beginning of the holiday season. And it doesn’t matter which playlist or station you listen to, Carey’s hit song will surely be there. But recently, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, was knocked from the top spot thanks to Wham!’s “Last Christmas.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Much like Carey, Wham! found itself with some Christmas magic when releasing “Last Christmas.” And as the years passed, the song remained a part of the holiday. Now, according to reports, the 1984 hit song knocked Carey’s classic from the No.1 spot on the Billboard Global 200.

When the news of Wham!’s achievement was released, Andrew Ridgeley shared a post on social media. He celebrated, writing, “This is a remarkable moment for me, Wham!, George Michael, and Sony Music UK. It is the best Christmas gift we and George could ever have wished for.”

[RELATED: Mariah Carey Celebrates “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Breaking No. 1 Record]

George Michael’s Estate Celebrates Taking Over Mariah Carey’s Christmas Classic

It wasn’t just Ridgeley who offered praise, as George Michael’s estate also released a statement. “George adored Christmas, and he would have truly loved seeing Wham! back at No. 1 this year. It fills our hearts that this brilliant, timeless song continues to resonate with audiences while captivating new listeners around the world.”

Noting how much Michael loved Christmas, the singer sadly passed away in 2016 from what doctors said were natural causes. He was only 53 at the time. And the day he passed just happened to be Christmas.

As for fans, they celebrated alongside the band with comments reading, “George would be so proud. Thank you George for giving us this wonderful Christmas song. You’re forever in our hearts, we love you and miss you so much.” Another person added, “The only Christmas song that really matters. Well, at least to me.”

While Michael passed away before seeing what became of his Christmas hit, his voice continues to echo through the holidays, reminding fans why his music remains timeless.

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)