Ye (Kanye West) Releases New Single, “Easy,” with The Game

Ye (formerly Kanye West) released his latest single, “Easy,” featuring The Game.

The news was trending on social media, as was a number of recent headlines from the famed rapper and producer.

To begin with, the new single is the newest collaboration between the acclaimed hip-hop artists. In the song, the artists highlight a number of issues in their lives. But what many on the internet are clinging to is Ye’s line about comedian Pete Davidson, who is famously dating Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Ye raps, “God saved me from that crash just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Famously, Ye survived a car crash before releasing his debut LP in 2004, The College Dropout. Prior to that release, he was a sought-after producer, working most notably with rapper and businessman Jay Z.

Rumors are swirling that “Easy” will be featured on Ye’s next LP. Recently, the report surfaced that the artist is already working on the follow-up to his 2021 album, Donda, which he’s reportedly calling, Donda 2.

Prior to the song drop, in the wee hours of Thursday morning (Jan.13), police responded to a report that Ye allegedly punched a man that TMZ is calling an “autograph seeker.” Ye was named as a suspect in the investigation but was not arrested in conjunction with the incident. According to Los Angeles Police Department’s spokesperson Redina Puentes, the incident took place around 3 AM in downtown L.A. The location is outside of Soho Warehouse.

Earlier this week, a video surfaced of Ye hanging out with new girlfriend Julia Fox along with football player Antonio Brown, boxer Floyd Mayweather, and music superstar Madonna. The group was apparently just chillin’ on a couch listening to music. Check out that clip below posted by hip-hop outlet, XXL, which wrote on Twitter, “Kanye chillin’ with Julia Fox, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, and Antonio Brown”

Fox was also reported to be with West around the time of the incident early Thursday morning. But she is not reportedly involved in the spat.

In other Ye news, on Wednesday he was officially named as a headliner for the 2022 Coachella music festival, slated to take place in Indio, California in April. Billie Eilish and Harry Styles were the other headliners named.

And in yet another odd twist to the life of the superstar artist, Ye posted a video, visibly frustrated, as he tried to find his daughter’s birthday party—an event, it would seem, that was hidden from him.

