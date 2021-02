Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 is set to debut their latest single “Beautiful Mistakes” featuring Megan Thee Stallion on Wednesday March 3 at 9:00am PT.

Click Here to pre-save “Beautiful Mistakes”

Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music’s most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century’s biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, over 75 million in album sales, 400 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. The band won over fans and critics alike with the hybrid rock/R&B sound they introduced on their debut album, Songs About Jane and their double platinum album, It Won’t be Soon Before Long. Maroon 5 went on to release studio albums, Hands All Over, which featured the anthemic “Moves Like Jagger,” and Overexposed. The band’s fifth studio album, V, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart and featured the #1 hit singles “Maps,” “Animals” and “Sugar,” helping the band set a record for the most #1’s by a duo/group in the Top 40 chart’s 20-year history, with 11 in total. The music video for the album’s GRAMMY- nominated single “Sugar” has notably logged 3+ Billion views to date and is the 13th most viewed video on YouTube. The song has also reached over 1 Billion Spotify streams.

Maroon 5’s 6th studio album, Red Pill Blues (222/ Interscope) features the global hit single “Girls Like You,” which reached #1 at Top 40, #1 at Adult Pop, #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. The track also claimed the #1 position on iTunes and Spotify, all while accumulating over 1.2 Billion Spotify streams and almost 3 Billion YouTube/ VEVO views; notably becoming the most-watched video on VEVO in 2018. The band’s latest hit single “Memories” has also surpassed 1 Billion Spotify streams and amassed over 650 million Youtube views.

Maroon 5 has over 45 million monthly Spotify listeners, and have played over 120 concerts in 30+ countries selling over 6,750,000 tickets worldwide.