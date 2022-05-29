Kelly Clarkson Covers Keith Urban, Mary J. Blige, and More in Latest Kellyoke

When a singer reaches that certain level, it seems like every song was somehow written for them.

That’s the level that few singers reach and one of them is—yes—Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson has wowed audiences for some time now performing covers of hit songs on her popular daytime television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she continued that trend this week with a trio of excellent performances of songs made famous prior by a number of big-name artists.

Indeed, when Clarkson sings, it’s like the song is hers. It’s her special power. Do you hear that, Marvel Cinematic Universe? Clarkson is a superhero, too. In fact, her work is so skillful and beloved when it comes to her now-famous “Kellyoke” performances that Clarkson recently announced a new Kellyoke EP set to drop. Check out more on that HERE.

In this week’s string of shows, Clarkson began her singing performances with a cover of Mary J. Blige’s hit song, “Real Love.” Check out the upbeat soulful cover below. (And remember what it was like back in those earlier days at your local school dances.)

As the week progressed, Clarkson offered two more covers for her talk show fans. First came “Cry To Me” by the artist Solomon Burke, which you can check out below along with the song that followed the next day: “Raining On Sunday” by the country star Keith Urban.

The first was a lively rendition and the second was a more somber, heartfelt number.

But not to be forgotten: Clarkson’s television show is not just a stage for her singing prowess. She also interviews folks and enjoys deep conversations.

Case in point, Clarkson caught up with the performer JoJo Siwa to talk about what it was like for the young pop star to tour for the first time as an openly out artist. Check out that conversation below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM