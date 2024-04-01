Eric Clapton Announces 3 California Shows: How To Get Tickets

It’s getting harder to see Eric Clapton live these days, though he will be touring across Europe and the UK this upcoming May. That being said, fans in SoCal will get a chance to see him perform very soon! The iconic singer/songwriter will be performing three different shows in San Diego, Palm Desert, and Los Angeles in October. It doesn’t look like there will be any opening acts, but Clapton doesn’t need much help to put on an incredible show. We’ll break down how to get your tickets to the California shows before they’re gone completely.

The three-day Eric Clapton California Tour will start on October 8 in San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena. The second date will be October 10 in Palm Desert at Arcisure Arena. Clapton will close the mini-tour on October 12 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

Ready to score your tickets to see Eric Clapton in California? Fans can join Clapton’s mailing list via his website to get it on the upcoming presale. The presale event will start on April 4 at 10:00 am local via Ticketmaster.

General on-sale will start on April 5. If your chosen performance date sold out during the presale, you might have some luck over at Stubhub. Stubhub also has the FanProtect Program in place for all purchases, so you don’t need to worry about the potential of fake tickets. It’s worth a shot!

Tickets are going to sell out very fast for these three concerts, so scoop up your tickets quickly!

October 8 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

October 10 – Palm Desert, CA – Arcisure Arena

October 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

