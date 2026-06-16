In 2020, Denver police stumbled on a truly horrific scene when they discovered the body of guitarist Zackary Smith in a rolled-over car. Located near the East Colfax area, Smith had been shot in the head. While detectives investigated the murder, no charges were brought forward. That was until a tip led them to Patrick Apostol, the half-brother of musician Billy Strings. Although a jury convicted Apostol of the murder, Strings released a statement, distancing himself from his half-brother.

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The newest development in the murder case came when the Denver police received a tip from a member of the community. That information led to the arrest of Apostol. At the time of the murder, Smith was living in the area. Investigators even tested the black robe the suspect was wearing at the time, which tested positive for gunshot residue.

A Denver jury today convicted Patrick Apostol of one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence. On September 10, 2020, Apostol shot and killed 31-year-old Zackary Smith in an alley behind 1725 Quince Street in east Denver. — Denver DA's Office (@DenverDAsOffice) June 11, 2026

Releasing a statement about the conviction, the Denver District Attorney John Walsh said, “(Smith’s) murder on a September night over five years ago was a terrible tragedy, for everyone who knew him and loved him both in Denver and beyond. It was a night when the music died.”

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Billy Strings Barely Knew His Half-Brother

With the Smith family able to find peace in the case, Apostol had a different memory of that night. Not only did he claim the shooting was in self-defense, but that his half-brother, Strings, funded his lifestyle.

Although Apostol considered himself extremely close to Strings, the musician denied the claims. “He is my half-brother, much older. I met him when I was like 12 years old and I went to Florida to meet my dad’s side of the family. We didn’t grow up together. I’ve probably seen him 50 times in my entire life.”

While Strings admitted to the two having the same father, that’s where their connection ended. “I have nothing to do with this situation other than having the same father,” he added. “A father who I never knew. I was 2 years old when he died. I never helped Patrick with anything. I’ve literally only flown private like three times myself. I don’t live a ‘lavish lifestyle.”

Now that Apostol was convicted of the murder, he faces up to 48 years in prison. But he will have to wait a few months as his sentencing is scheduled for September 14.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)