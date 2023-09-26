MC Lyte Defends President Biden after LL Cool J Name Slip-Up

On Saturday night (September 23), United States President Joe Biden gave a speech at the Congressional Black Caucus Phoenix Awards in Washington D.C. There, two of the most legendary rappers, LL Cool J and MC Lyte, were being spotlighted in honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. However, as he’s done a few times since he took office, Biden had a bit of a slip-up when pronouncing LL Cool J’s moniker. slip-up

“Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip-hop in America, LL Jay Cool J, uhhh…” Biden uttered before laughing off his blunder. “By the way, that boy’s got—that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs.”

When the clip of Biden’s error made its way to social media, many in the hip-hop community scolded the president, not only for messing up Cool J’s name but for also referring to him as “boy.”

“‘Boy’ is a white racist word. Joe Biden knows this,” famed hip-hop commentator Charlamagne tha God said yesterday (September 25) during his Power 105.1 FM show. “That’s why he corrected himself, but I’m gonna tell you what I found egregious. The fact that Joe Biden got LL Cool J’s name wrong to begin with.”

However, standing by Biden’s side was none other than MC Lyte, who was there in person on Saturday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Lyte asked for fans to show grace towards the POTUS, explaining that they should instead be grateful that the U.S. government is shining a light on rap in the first place.

“In regard to the recent occurrence during the Congressional Black Caucus Phoenix Awards, while I do not condone any disrespect of any kind, especially to a black man we all love and hold in high regard, I must say, I was actually there and I do not believe President Biden’s comments were mal-intended, he made a mistake. A mistake I’m sure he regrets,” she wrote. “One of my most fond memories is that of being in the presence of my elders when they make a mistake with a name, sometimes even my own. I pray that we will pay more attention to the historic importance of this moment than the errors that were made in it.

“What we should all spend time focusing on is this: for the first time in history, both the President and Vice President of the United States, together, have acknowledged, embraced and publicly shown their love and appreciation for a monumental achievement in Hip Hop. Let’s try to keep showing each other love and grace… Long live Hip Hop!”

Check out MC Lyte’s post below, where she also showers even more praises upon LL Cool J.

