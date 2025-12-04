Megan Moroney Touring Announcement Has Fans on “Cloud 9”

This winter, Megan Moroney will pull back the curtain on a brand-new, brighter era. Following the success of her sophomore album Am I Okay? last year, the CMA Award-winning country artist will release the follow-up, Cloud 9, on Feb. 20. Today, Moroney shared more good news with her diehard fans: She will kick off an arena tour in support of the new record on May 29 in Columbus, Ohio.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Thursday, Dec. 11. The general public can purchase their tickets starting at 10 a.m. local time the next day, Dec. 12.

“it’s a christmas miracle !!!” declared one fan.

The Cloud 9 tour will bring Megan Moroney’s music to arenas all across the nation, with stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more. She will wrap up the U.S. leg of her tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 21 before heading to Europe and the United Kingdom for shows in September. The tour concludes Oct. 1 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Megan Moroney Is Entering Her “Soft” Girl Era

Establishing herself as country music’s “emo cowgirl” with her 2023 full-length debut Lucky, Megan Moroney leaned into that brand harder than ever with Am I Okay? The royal blue-themed album brought more of the vivid storytelling Moroney has become known for on songs like the title track and “No Caller ID.”

The 28-year-old University of Georgia alum has already offered fans a glimpse of a sassier, more carefree side with Cloud 9’s lead single, “6 Months Later.” Moroney officially announced the transition in a Nov. 9 social media video that showed the “Tennessee Orange” singer sporting a light blue dress as she walks slowly toward a window with matching curtains. Then, she throws open the curtains to reveal a brilliant shade of pink.

“Surprise — the album’s pink,” Moroney officially declared in an interview with Variety ahead of last month’s 2025 CMA Awards.

The former new female artist of the year went on to explain, “I chose pink because I think there is a softness about this music that isn’t in my other albums. And I think it’s come from the confidence that I have now… So I thought pink was a perfect color to feel empowering and confident, but also soft, and that’s what the new music is like.”

